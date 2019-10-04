Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $2.53 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 238,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 228,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 20,943 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 505,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 955,416 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 25,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management owns 7.29M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 2.34M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 10,833 shares. 95,748 were reported by Susquehanna Gru Incorporated Llp. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 716,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 647 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.40M shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Fairpointe Limited Com accumulated 80,895 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd holds 52,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 10,000 shares. Tensile Limited Com has 1.06% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.33 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 50,684 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 184,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LORL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 19,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 5,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.25% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 13,885 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 5,489 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.17% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 49,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0% or 5,175 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc reported 0% stake. North Run Capital Lp stated it has 163,508 shares or 3.83% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd has 2,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 38,769 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,530 shares. D E Shaw And Com invested in 11,233 shares or 0% of the stock.