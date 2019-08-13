Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) as Market Value Rose; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Upped Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $1.04 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 263,248 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 111,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.34M, down from 112,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $549.5. About 315,027 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets holds 20,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc stated it has 547,238 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 135,970 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 476,287 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 51,880 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Caxton Lp invested in 23,390 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com holds 110,957 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 10,100 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 233,767 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors reported 307 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 13,784 shares.

