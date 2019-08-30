Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake by $1.57 Million; Shares Declined; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Bio (BIO) Holding by $724,914; Stock Price Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 314,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 390,341 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 3,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $338.65. About 32,017 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 0.02% or 84,946 shares. 108,363 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Voya Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 4,170 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 9,300 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 90,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 1,443 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 6,400 shares. 5,625 were accumulated by Martin And Inc Tn. 182,762 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 2,003 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 11,106 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 366,874 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 13,930 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership accumulated 66,383 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,903 shares to 26,472 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 27,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 10,000 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 647 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.27M shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 101,881 shares. 1.13M were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 746,038 shares. River Road Asset Lc has 1.03M shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 10,833 shares stake. Bailard Inc holds 25,000 shares. Grp Inc One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,908 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 132 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Lord Abbett Llc stated it has 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

