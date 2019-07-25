Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Bender Robert & Associates Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $690,480

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 12.08M shares traded or 30.57% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 687,479 shares traded or 46.97% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,525 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.54 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.