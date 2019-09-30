Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $1.38 Million; Capwealth Advisors Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $4.74 Million as Shares Rose

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 70,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 82,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.45. About 4.43M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 16.50M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 996,622 shares. D E Shaw And Comm invested in 197,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1.93M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm reported 1,236 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 106,837 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 122,908 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Qcm Cayman Ltd has 3.97% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 29,063 shares. Salient Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc holds 4,635 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 123,439 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 4.01M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 75,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares to 460,227 shares, valued at $41.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Transocean Ltd (RIG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Proposed Private Offering of U.S. $500 Million of Secured Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Are Transocean’s Key Metrics Expected To Trend? – Forbes” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Texas Energy data wrap: Oil and gas business activity down – Houston Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Stock Is Set to Continue Its Rebound – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.22 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,861 shares to 92,629 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).