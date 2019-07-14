Tensile Capital Management Decreased Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by $9.26 Million; As Calix (CALX) Shares Declined, Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 257,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 1.73M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 252,187 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could Patriots Win Show Dick’s Sporting Goods a Path to Retail Victory? – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Couldn’t Get Over the Hump in 2018 – Nasdaq” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Low Expectations for Dick’s Sporting Goods Could Still Be Too High a Hurdle to Overcome – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.34M for 7.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.04M are held by State Street. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Hightower Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 263,912 shares. 7,584 are held by Mai Cap. Moreover, Snow LP has 0.21% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 92,138 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 235,457 shares. Wesbanco Bank accumulated 47,474 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Etrade Capital Mngmt has 18,131 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 36,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AcenTek Improves Time to Revenue for New Services by Simplifying Operations with Calix AXOS – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calix, Inc. (CALX) CEO Carl Russo on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oklahoma-Based Electric Cooperative Connects Communities With Their First Gigabit Broadband Network, the Last One They Will Ever Need – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calix: An Investment Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 45,677 shares to 222,200 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) by 68,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,300 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Ltd has 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 29,833 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 240 shares. Prudential Financial reported 13,865 shares. Moreover, Secor Capital Lp has 0.26% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 282,150 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Street Corporation has 815,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 12,655 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 83,862 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 16,184 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 74,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 12,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 0.06% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 325,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 33,648 shares.