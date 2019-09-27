Tensile Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $2.53 Million as Valuation Declined; As Regions Financial New (RF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Oakworth Capital Decreased Position by $824,138

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 6.61M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 505,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 1.06 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Financing in place for Class A apartments by Intracoastal – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 21,452 shares to 209,455 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD) by 20,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 296,546 shares. U S Glob Investors owns 25,693 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 195,401 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 242,570 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 135,540 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Conning accumulated 0.01% or 18,951 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 75,871 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 12.29M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Co invested in 15,600 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.67 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,185 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). United Advisers Lc holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 770,136 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Captrust Financial invested in 1,157 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 3.16 million shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,387 were reported by Meeder Asset. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 23,576 shares.