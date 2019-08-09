Tensile Capital Management Decreased Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $453,000 as Stock Rose; Argent Capital Management Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 111,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.34 million, down from 112,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $16.15 during the last trading session, reaching $549.24. About 550,847 shares traded or 49.38% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 21,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 324,465 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 303,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 3.13M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Tower’s (AMT) Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top REITs Buoying Investors’ Optimism This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Kimco (KIM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 501 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,039 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 1,568 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,000 shares. Real Estate Mngmt Service Limited holds 2.83% or 9,930 shares in its portfolio. Tobam accumulated 0% or 54 shares. 29,300 are held by Green Street Lc. Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2,216 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 12,465 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New Amsterdam Lc owns 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 802 shares. Putnam Ltd holds 12,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands Keeps an Eye on Japan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands prices $3.5B of senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 11,300 shares to 88,697 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 53,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 616,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 6,359 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 73,836 shares. National Pension Serv owns 483,198 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 10,500 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has 0.05% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Highbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% stake. 147 are held by Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated. Janney Mgmt Ltd reported 0.88% stake. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0% or 50 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of accumulated 116,552 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 375,979 shares. Andra Ap reported 87,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding has 235,391 shares.