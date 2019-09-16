Tensile Capital Management Decreased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $2.36 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 19,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.12 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 3.60M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 282,069 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48M, down from 297,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $157.84. About 230,623 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25,480 shares to 476,346 shares, valued at $36.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,047 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

