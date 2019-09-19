Tensile Capital Management Cut Its Ptc (PTC) Stake by $19.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Valuation Rose, Holder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $317,424

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 215,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 460,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.31 million, down from 675,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 636,635 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 7,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 1.19 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37 million for 13.28 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.