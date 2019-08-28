Tensile Capital Management Cut Its Ptc (PTC) Holding; ANDRITZ AG GRAZ ORDINARY SHARES (ADRZF) Shorts Decreased By 0.18%

ANDRITZ AG GRAZ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) had a decrease of 0.18% in short interest. ADRZF’s SI was 1.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.18% from 1.14M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11401 days are for ANDRITZ AG GRAZ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ADRZF)’s short sellers to cover ADRZF’s short positions. It closed at $37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 22.92%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 675,228 shares with $62.24M value, down from 817,628 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $7.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 444,830 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTC Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PTC (PTC) Reports Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. PTC Inc has $120 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97.88’s average target is 51.33% above currents $64.68 stock price. PTC Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of PTC in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Wedbush downgraded the shares of PTC in report on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,386 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 12,443 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 602,537 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt invested 0.74% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Exane Derivatives invested in 23,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 41,100 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 28,200 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 7,327 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 48,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.52 million shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 14 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 30,335 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.2% or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 49.00 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.