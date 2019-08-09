Tensile Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Groupon Com Stk (GRPN) by $2.10 Million as Share Value Declined; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lifted Its Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $730,464

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 15,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 146,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 131,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (GRPN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 6.05M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,085 shares to 211,530 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 4,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,155 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.