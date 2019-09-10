Tensile Capital Management Cut Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position by $9.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 26,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.52 million, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 257,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 2.77 million shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 13/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE BRANDS TO GET MORE SPACE THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 08/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Commends Dick’s Sporting Goods

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 51,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,785 shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 46,699 shares. 4,835 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Foundry Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). First Tru Advisors LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Barclays Pcl stated it has 264,930 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate Inc has 0.65% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Asset Management One Commerce Ltd holds 10,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com reported 0.14% stake. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 15,635 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 132,021 shares.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $32.95 million for 24.66 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Inc Md reported 3.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd owns 28,040 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And reported 15,749 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 235,342 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Mi. Town Country Bancorp Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 68,170 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Fagan Associate Inc has invested 2.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 128,238 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc accumulated 1.69M shares. Dorsey Wright And has 6,196 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Lc owns 9,391 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Intact Invest Mngmt stated it has 197,900 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 6,525 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York holds 64,843 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc stated it has 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 363,026 shares to 5.19 million shares, valued at $297.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 47,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).