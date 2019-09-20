Tensile Capital Management Cut Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $2.36 Million; Private Management Group Raised Stake in Ardmore Shipping (ASC) by $984,424 as Valuation Declined

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 123,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 971,918 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92M, up from 848,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 95,102 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 282,069 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48 million, down from 297,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 233,362 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Madison Square Garden Company Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Reminder – Product Tanker, Crude Oil Tanker, LNG, LPG and Chemical Tankers Sector Panel Discussions With Major Shipping Company Executives – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Global Shipping Skyrocketing, 5 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana by the Numbers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,245 shares to 269,856 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 137,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advance Auto Parts EPS misses by $0.21, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Names Clarios 2019 Vendor of the Year – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Fin Ser Inc has 30 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 39,866 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ls Inv Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 11,633 shares. Hrt Finance Limited owns 2,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Trust Co Of Virginia Va has 0.18% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Daiwa Secs Grp reported 3,017 shares stake. Bokf Na owns 5,159 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Co reported 874,432 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 687,424 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Texas Yale Capital holds 3,470 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc has 12,009 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Com.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $147.53 million for 18.62 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.