Tensile Capital Management Cut Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding as Stock Declined; Act Ii Management LP Position in Meredith (MDP) Has Boosted by $1.10 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 297,405 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.72 million, down from 309,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.12. About 27,010 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 7,985 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 16/03/2018 – Meredith has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 21/03/2018 – CNN Money: Meredith is putting venerable titles Fortune and Time magazines on the block; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions Will Now Be Known As “Four M Studios”; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MCCREERY WILL SUCCEED PAUL KARPOWICZ; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 125,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 8,341 were reported by Us Savings Bank De. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,341 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 6,126 shares. Starr Communications reported 0.08% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). J Goldman Lp holds 64,886 shares. 11,310 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Raymond James holds 0.04% or 460,934 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 8,100 shares. Invesco Limited owns 279,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Company owns 9,916 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 22,033 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 176,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,558 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Meredith Corporation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Showcase New Programming Powered By Its Predictive Intelligence At 2019 NewFronts – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Report: TPG out of bidding for Sports Illustrated – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Happy Paws, A Guide To Your Dog And Cat’s Best Life, Debuts On Newsstands Today – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Meredith Corporation Promotes Kylee Krizmanic Editorial Content Director Of Midwest Living And Meredith Travel Media Group – PRNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Authentic Brands a leader in Sports Illustrated bidding – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Llc reported 1.40 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 64,159 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc invested in 237 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Gp Inc holds 0.03% or 15,390 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc accumulated 6,153 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 11,633 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,556 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 172,648 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability accumulated 3.75 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company reported 162 shares. 509,067 were accumulated by Bank Of Ny Mellon.