Tensile Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN); Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Lowered Holding by $395,314 as Market Value Rose

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 3,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 56,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 5.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 232,996 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc by 158,076 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $57.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,405 shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.