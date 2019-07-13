Tensile Capital Management Boosted Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Position by $1.06 Million; Focused Wealth Management Has Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Position by $500,490; Stock Value Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 204,623 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,412 shares to 3,879 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (XOVR).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 375,000 shares to 756,525 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).