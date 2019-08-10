Tenor Capital Management Upped Gopro (GPRO) Position by $1.15 Million; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $1.61 Million; Market Value Rose

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $670.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 3.12M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 13,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 365,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16M, down from 379,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lone Pine Limited Liability holds 6.23% or 9.04 million shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning holds 37,320 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 146,750 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 1.16 million shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. 180,000 were accumulated by Jbf Cap. Carderock stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.28% or 153,000 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 193,673 shares. Moreover, Natl Ins Communications Tx has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Advsr reported 39,635 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 11.97M shares. Scott And Selber Inc stated it has 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Investment Inc stated it has 111,857 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Verus Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF) by 12,046 shares to 152,674 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 1,300 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 27 shares. Concourse Management Ltd Liability accumulated 22,019 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc invested in 15,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 24,500 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 43,464 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 115,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 17,991 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 50 shares. Element Capital Limited Co owns 21,902 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co reported 13,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Gam Ag invested in 0.1% or 364,911 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.04% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

