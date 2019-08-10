Tenor Capital Management Stake in Gopro (GPRO) Increased by $1.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Berkshire Hathaway Has Raised Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 billion, up from 50.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 3.12M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 144,033 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 76,577 shares. Cambridge accumulated 9,429 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 376,637 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,043 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Communication holds 1.1% or 129,741 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne invested in 38,560 shares. Farmers invested in 102,541 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company owns 47,831 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 1.2% or 45,158 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital owns 1.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 80,762 shares. Arrow reported 70,894 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. 6,085 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32M shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $1.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).