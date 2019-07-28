Tenor Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Gopro (GPRO) by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lifted D R Horton (DHI) Holding

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.28M market cap company. It closed at $5.4 lastly. It is down 33.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 11,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 511,132 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, up from 499,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,032 shares to 109,324 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 548,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,883 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Allen Barbara K sold $59,281.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 13,333 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 28,552 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.13% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Park Corp Oh reported 129,605 shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,070 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.04% or 3.39 million shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.94 million shares. Laffer Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). F&V Management Lc holds 88,155 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Beach Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.65% or 8,760 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company stated it has 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Legal General Gru Plc reported 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.36% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 5,800 were accumulated by Tru Of Oklahoma. 20,100 are held by Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).