Tenor Capital Management Raised Gopro (GPRO) Stake; Trillium Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG)

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 52,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,949 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 99,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 134,603 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 23/04/2018 – Correction to Philips 1Q Earnings Story; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends contested takeover defence; 11/04/2018 – REG-CORRECTION FOR WRONG DATE: Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 24/05/2018 – New Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator Helps Women Achieve Longer-lasting Hair Removal; 07/03/2018 – Chris White to Head Philips Lighting Americas; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY REVENUE EUR 5.71 BLN VS EUR 5.49 BLN YEAR AGO; 16/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS AND DUTCH RIJNSTATE HOSPITAL SIGN 10-YEAR AGREEMENT TO BUILD VIRTUAL HOSPITAL FOR LARGE-SCALE CONNECTED CARE; 25/04/2018 – Philips Avent uGrow App Gives Parents Peace-of-Mind with Immediate Video Access to Healthcare Providers; 16/03/2018 – Philips Lighting Changes Name to Signify; 09/05/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CIAM WON’T SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON AHOLD PLAN TO EXTEND POISON PILL OPTION FOR 15 YEARS

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 723,750 shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips issues inaugural Green Innovation Bond – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “PHG vs. GRMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Koninklijke Philips N.V (PHG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Philips SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband selected by NASA-funded institute for studies to improve sleep and behavioral health – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips and TeleTracking join together as founding sponsors of â€˜Command Center Summit: Connected Care Deliveryâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 86,693 shares to 67,982 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,914 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). The Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Two Sigma Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,685 shares. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 1.87M shares. Partnervest Advisory Service holds 0.03% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 10,100 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Limited Co holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 48,863 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 43,464 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 16,550 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 17,991 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 100 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 14,818 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 70,232 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial has 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio.