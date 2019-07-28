Tenor Capital Management Position in Gopro (GPRO) Boosted by $1.15 Million; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Holds Stake in Davita (DVA)

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.28M market cap company. It closed at $5.4 lastly. It is down 33.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 10,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,844 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 35,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 2.10M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 434,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 16,109 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Atwood & Palmer accumulated 300 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 57,881 shares. 115,500 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). D E Shaw & Company holds 0.03% or 3.52M shares in its portfolio. Synovus has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Signaturefd accumulated 1,500 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Lc has 0.02% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 250,242 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 1.11M shares. Invesco has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 143,087 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 162,132 shares. 131 were reported by Cap Guardian Trust Co. Farmers And Merchants has 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,691 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Oppenheimer reported 12,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs holds 1.19 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 119 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 8,238 shares. Strs Ohio holds 34,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.69M were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Aperio Ltd Com invested in 54,986 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 47,229 shares.