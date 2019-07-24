Tenor Capital Management Lifted Position in Gopro (GPRO) by $1.15 Million as Shares Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Advent Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.54 Million

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 1.15M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 4.72 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to Record High (Video); 17/04/2018 – Jakob Bro/Thomas Morgan/Joey Baron, Pizza Express Jazz Club, London – a three-way conversation; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Sees Munis Recovering From Quarterly Rout; 09/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 23 FROM EUR 22; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 16/05/2018 – Crude oil to hit $90 a barrel as diesel, jet fuel demand soars, Morgan Stanley predicts; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITALIAN YIELD OVER 2.4PCT WOULD PUT BANKS’ NON-CARRY ADJUSTED PROFIT/LOSS INTO RED; 16/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8.5% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 37,626 shares to 115,267 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 12.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company.

