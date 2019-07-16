Tenor Capital Management Lifted Its Gopro (GPRO) Holding by $1.15 Million; Blackrock Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Has Lifted by $25.35 Million as Market Value Declined

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 2.56M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43.46 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999.18 million, up from 42.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.68% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 43.63 million shares traded or 388.13% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 49,916 shares to 19.58 million shares, valued at $426.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordic American Tankers Limi (NYSE:NAT) by 360,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06M shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman & Prns Asset Mngmt holds 9,734 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 69,795 shares. Northern Tru holds 7.04M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 70,388 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Llc. 13D Limited Liability Com invested 6.09% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Principal holds 955,869 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 2,705 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Element Llc accumulated 0.16% or 227,321 shares. 84,428 were reported by Westpac. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny accumulated 106,000 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Arizona State Retirement holds 122,741 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Kapuria Samir.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Cwm Llc holds 0.01% or 70,232 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Whittier accumulated 103 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 72,178 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Raymond James Services holds 0% or 17,265 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 1.83M shares. 76,568 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.04% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Concourse Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,019 shares. 100 are held by Whitnell And.