Tenor Capital Management Lifted Holding in Gopro (GPRO) as Share Price Declined; Dominion Resources (D) Stake Maintained by Old Republic International Corp

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.185. About 771,434 shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 111.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 524,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 993,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.16M, up from 469,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 874,066 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47M shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,538 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 3.18% or 46,825 shares. World Asset Management has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 52,198 shares. Waters Parkerson Communications has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 20,108 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). American Mgmt Communications owns 348 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,271 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.13% or 665,051 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 33,144 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York owns 2,948 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Central Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Laffer Invs holds 0% or 4,969 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 17,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 155,999 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 194 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 66,421 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 207,656 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 227,883 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Whitnell And has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 131,100 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 115,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 92 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Capital Advsrs Lc has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).