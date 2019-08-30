Tenor Capital Management Increases Stake in Gopro (GPRO); Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Arrow Financial Has Raised Position by $984,588

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.0918 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8382. About 1.57M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 3.70 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 218,594 shares. 21,902 are held by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. California-based Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Art Advsr Ltd reported 196,740 shares. Polygon Mgmt stated it has 872,200 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 27,287 shares. Ltd reported 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Nomura owns 1,238 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 393,901 shares. Oppenheimer reported 16,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Mgmt holds 16,550 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 184,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 259,151 shares.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.62M shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn).

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GoPro bid down after profit miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GoPro (GPRO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bleak Near-Term Outlook for Audio Video Production Industry – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro (GPRO) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 7,483 shares. Dubuque Bank reported 56,447 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 207,414 shares. Quantbot Technology LP owns 109,206 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Co has 32,412 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 127,686 shares. Novare Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Business Finance Services reported 3,710 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny holds 0% or 9,368 shares. Archford Strategies Lc invested in 862 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication, a New York-based fund reported 29,082 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 329 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.