Tenor Capital Management Increases Holding in Gopro (GPRO); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cs Mckee LP Decreased Its Holding by $1.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 4.29 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 32.83 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GoPro (GPRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is GoPro (GPRO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GoPro (GPRO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GoPro (GPRO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Company holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 250,242 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 3 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 297,771 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 12,186 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 1,500 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 16,109 shares. Automobile Association invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 976,377 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 234,773 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Techn by 220,730 shares to 398,730 shares, valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 178,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).