Tenor Capital Management Increases Holding in Gopro (GPRO); Cobblestone Capital Advisors Stake in Visa (V) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 117,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, down from 119,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 12.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 13.39M shares traded or 191.05% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

