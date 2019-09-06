Tenor Capital Management Holds Holding in Gopro (GPRO); Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Value Declined While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Position

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 30,031 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 537,382 shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.62M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 11 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 92,135 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc owns 6.00M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millrace Asset Grp Inc Inc owns 354,570 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Millennium Ltd Liability Com owns 2.27M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 12,186 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management stated it has 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Art Ltd Com reported 196,740 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 16,109 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 17,588 shares.