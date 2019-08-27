Tenor Capital Management Holding In Gopro (GPRO) Was Has Upped; Intelsat (I) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Upped Its Position by $492,750

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.32M market cap company. It closed at $3.96 lastly. It is down 7.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 1.13 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares to 201,650 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,397 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).