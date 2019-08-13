Tenor Capital Management Holding in Gopro (GPRO) Has Boosted by $1.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Increased Its Stake by $60.03 Million as Share Price Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 800.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 800,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 900,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 165,036 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 1.04M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Investec Asset Ltd invested in 0.5% or 1.68M shares. Moody State Bank Division invested in 0% or 70 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 5,695 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Com has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 17,185 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 7,503 shares. Aqr Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Lp stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 32,399 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 71,627 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 10,054 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 75,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

