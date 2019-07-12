Tenor Capital Management Has Raised Position in Gopro (GPRO) by $1.15 Million; Oarsman Capital Increases Position in Quad/Graphics (QUAD)

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 713,922 shares traded or 39.95% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 3.85 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Company has invested 0.01% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 194 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 30,815 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc has 233,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 250,242 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 350,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.13M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 330 shares. 300 are held by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Ohio-based Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 976,377 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 18,398 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0% or 5,647 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 17,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82M shares to 38.62M shares, valued at $76.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 98,725 shares to 289,385 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

