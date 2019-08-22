Tenor Capital Management Has Boosted Gopro (GPRO) Position by $1.15 Million; Share Price Declined; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Valuation Declined While Loeb Partners Has Decreased Position

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 50,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 50,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 81,444 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 271,312 shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com

