Tenor Capital Management Boosted Its Gopro (GPRO) Position by $1.15 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $2.95 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 2.37M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 31,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 209,443 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, up from 178,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63M shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 254,200 shares. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 8,727 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 9,500 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% or 27,287 shares. Partnervest Advisory Lc has 10,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 393,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 24,500 shares. New York-based Art Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 1.83M shares. 22,019 are owned by Concourse Cap Ltd Liability Company. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 201,142 shares. 351,492 are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Creative Planning has 57,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 45,592 shares or 0% of the stock.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,296 shares to 82,234 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 44,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,179 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).