Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Demonstrates Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|-0.51%
|0.55%
|1.03%
|1.21%
|7.08%
|5.05%
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|1.67%
|11.81%
|16.61%
|0.58%
|98.46%
|43.73%
For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 was less bullish than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.
