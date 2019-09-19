Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05%
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 was less bullish than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

