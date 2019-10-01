Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Both Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameren Corporation 77 5.27 244.52M 3.47 21.79

Table 1 highlights Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Ameren Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Ameren Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0% Ameren Corporation 316,982,110.45% 11.3% 3.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Ameren Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00 Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ameren Corporation is $82, which is potential 2.44% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 shares and 73.8% of Ameren Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameren Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05% Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has weaker performance than Ameren Corporation

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 on 11 of the 11 factors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.