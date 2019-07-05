Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) Contrasting side by side

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.96 N/A 0.90 27.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Vistra Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Vistra Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Vistra Energy Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Vistra Energy Corp. is $34.33, which is potential 53.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.36% -1.49% -3.35% 3.5% 3.3% 3.97% Vistra Energy Corp. -2.74% -5.73% -6.24% 1.74% 6.06% 7.03%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has weaker performance than Vistra Energy Corp.

Summary

Vistra Energy Corp. beats Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.