Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.89% 17.50% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 421.17M 7.15B 36.13

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.45 2.31 2.06 2.34

The potential upside of the competitors is 39.40%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.36% -1.49% -3.35% 3.5% 3.3% 3.97% Industry Average 2.38% 4.05% 9.70% 10.08% 20.67% 14.35%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has weaker performance than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s competitors.

Dividends

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s competitors beat Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 on 4 of the 4 factors.