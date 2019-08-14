Tenneco (TEN) Shareholder Private Management Group Boosted Position; American International Group Has Cut Its Position in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by $376,047 as Shares Rose

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 50,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 653,983 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 603,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 2.19 million shares traded or 50.32% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER CONSISTS OF $1.0 BLN TERM LOAN A, $2.4 BLN TERM LOAN B & $1.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco’s Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul’s Motorparts Business

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 125,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79 million, down from 127,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 337,614 shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 42,650 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 2,994 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 11,066 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,613 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.2% or 2.14 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 1,100 are held by Robecosam Ag. Asset Management stated it has 3,776 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc has 12,679 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 661,884 shares. Sterling Capital Lc owns 8,549 shares. Rdl Inc owns 17,670 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 75,657 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 20,957 shares to 63,472 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group In by 67,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya to reinsure $100B of term life policies – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2014, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) CEO Anna Manning on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RGA Announces Annuity In-Force Block Transactions with John Hancock and Reinsurance Transactions with Manulife Canada – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Wagner® Brand Brakes Expands Product Offerings in First Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the JP Morgan 2019 Auto Conference – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tenneco Inc (TEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tenneco (TEN) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 Revenue Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus, Provides Spin-Off Update – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,240 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 7,165 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 45,044 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs holds 85,623 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru owns 262,790 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 20,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 223,823 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Inc reported 35,990 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 671,561 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,110 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Group has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 32,443 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.43 million shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $45.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 126,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).