Tenneco (TEN) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.38 Million as Shares Declined; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Trimmed by $12.38 Million Its Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 108,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 112,538 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 220,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 486,677 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN’s Ratings Apply to $1.6 B Secured RCF and $725 M in Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 10/04/2018 – Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Announces Reporting Segment Changes

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 426,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 12.73 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.42 million, down from 13.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 898,129 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 32,624 shares to 109,887 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.63M shares. Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 7,500 shares. Cushing Asset Lp has 6.87% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,920 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Davis R M reported 0.03% stake. 20.00M are owned by Fayez Sarofim. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 340 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 10,443 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Hudock Group Ltd stated it has 2,999 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.2% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 26,226 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv reported 8,117 shares stake. Whittier Trust reported 58,742 shares. Ar Asset Management has 39,840 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Lc owns 101,154 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 12,690 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 19 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Whittier owns 255 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.14M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 0% or 33,092 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.01% or 1.52M shares. Private Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 653,983 shares. Numerixs Techs Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Valley Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 8 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 59,800 shares. Mountain Lake Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 104,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

