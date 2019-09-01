Tenneco (TEN) Share Price Declined While Voya Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Clearwater Paper (CLW) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 32,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.65% . The hedge fund held 36,286 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 68,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clearwater Paper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 106,708 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 24/04/2018 – US Coast Guard: Coast Guard visits Clearwater Marine Aquarium; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Clearwater Paper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLW); 17/05/2018 – Clearwater’s Scientology Information Center Offers a New View of Scientology; 08/05/2018 – Clearwater Seafoods 1Q Adj EPS C$0.01; 26/04/2018 – Church of Scientology’s Historic Fort Harrison Bi-Monthly Tour Gives an lnsider’s View of a Clearwater lcon; 20/03/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Offers Virtual Chief Information Security Officer to Help Hospitals Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.17; 19/04/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 65C; 14/05/2018 – PartnerRe Selects Clearwater for Investment Data Operations and Multi-Basis Accounting

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 18,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 19,878 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 38,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.39M market cap company. The stock increased 5.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 984,170 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CLW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 3.98% less from 13.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 66,372 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 31,800 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 3,984 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Com holds 36,286 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 8,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.80M shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 261,505 shares. 4,644 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 57,565 shares. Barclays Public holds 0% or 14,516 shares. 25,308 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Amer International Gru, New York-based fund reported 12,244 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 24,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7,428 shares to 46,220 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 15,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,386 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Clearwater Paper Launches NuVo® Cup Paperboard Solution – Business Wire” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shaky start to 2019 for select paper/containboard stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clearwater Paper declines ~15% despite earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 223,823 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Comerica Natl Bank invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). The Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Oppenheimer & Inc reported 11,027 shares stake. Group Inc Inc holds 32,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsr owns 85,623 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0% or 12,466 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inc reported 804,449 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 1,185 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 18,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scout Invests invested in 0.26% or 573,724 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 229,893 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. $566,280 worth of stock was bought by Hollar Jason M. on Wednesday, August 7. Smith Brandon B. also bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares.