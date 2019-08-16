Tenneco (TEN) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $88.30 Million as Stock Declined; As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Its Position by $1.98 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 9,572 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 59,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 1.85M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70M, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 1.14 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE TWO INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS. WITH PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,900 shares to 14,452 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 29,681 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,075 shares. 1.35M are owned by Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt L P. Hartford Management Co holds 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 24,806 shares. Stifel reported 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Comerica National Bank reported 43,018 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested in 9,580 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis stated it has 25,367 shares. Nuwave Inv Lc reported 2,158 shares stake. Aureus Asset Management Lc holds 6,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Petrus Lta holds 6,838 shares. Platinum Mngmt Ltd invested 2.57% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 57,432 are held by Miller Howard Invests New York.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Shares for $566,280 were bought by Hollar Jason M.. $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by LETHAM DENNIS J.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

