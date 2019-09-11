Tenneco Inc. (TEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

Since Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. 16 0.06 N/A -0.62 0.00 Visteon Corporation 65 0.81 N/A 4.19 15.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tenneco Inc. and Visteon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenneco Inc. and Visteon Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tenneco Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Visteon Corporation has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenneco Inc. Its rival Visteon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Visteon Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tenneco Inc. and Visteon Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tenneco Inc.’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 41.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Tenneco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Visteon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Visteon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. had bearish trend while Visteon Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats Tenneco Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.