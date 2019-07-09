Tenneco Inc. (TEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Both Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. 23 0.06 N/A 1.96 6.62 Standard Motor Products Inc. 48 0.89 N/A 2.68 17.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenneco Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. Standard Motor Products Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Tenneco Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Tenneco Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenneco Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Tenneco Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenneco Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Standard Motor Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Standard Motor Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tenneco Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tenneco Inc.’s upside potential is 125.71% at a $21.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Tenneco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Standard Motor Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tenneco Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Standard Motor Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -35.7% -47.49% -61.31% -61.37% -72.21% -52.72% Standard Motor Products Inc. -2.97% -12.67% -9.29% -14.19% 8.66% -3.39%

For the past year Standard Motor Products Inc. has weaker performance than Tenneco Inc.

Summary

Standard Motor Products Inc. beats Tenneco Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.