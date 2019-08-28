Tenneco Inc. (TEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. 18 0.04 N/A -0.62 0.00 Modine Manufacturing Company 14 0.23 N/A 1.50 9.14

In table 1 we can see Tenneco Inc. and Modine Manufacturing Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3% Modine Manufacturing Company 0.00% 16.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tenneco Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Modine Manufacturing Company is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenneco Inc. Its rival Modine Manufacturing Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Tenneco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Modine Manufacturing Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Tenneco Inc. and Modine Manufacturing Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Modine Manufacturing Company 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 129.36% for Tenneco Inc. with consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenneco Inc. and Modine Manufacturing Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 91%. 1.3% are Tenneco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Modine Manufacturing Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% Modine Manufacturing Company -8.17% -4.99% -6.73% -3.92% -20.23% 26.92%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. had bearish trend while Modine Manufacturing Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.