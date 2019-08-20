Tenneco Inc. (TEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Since Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. 19 0.05 N/A -0.62 0.00 LKQ Corporation 27 0.65 N/A 1.34 20.13

Table 1 highlights Tenneco Inc. and LKQ Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3% LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.34 beta indicates that Tenneco Inc. is 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. LKQ Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Tenneco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, LKQ Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. LKQ Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenneco Inc. and LKQ Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Tenneco Inc. is $18.67, with potential upside of 99.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Tenneco Inc. shares and 95.1% of LKQ Corporation shares. Tenneco Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of LKQ Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. had bearish trend while LKQ Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

LKQ Corporation beats Tenneco Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.