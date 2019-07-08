Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Reaches $9.94 After 5.00% Down Move; Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) Sentiment Is 1.29

The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 561,264 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE TWO INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS. WITH PURCHASE OF; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco to Separate Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco’s Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul’s Motorparts Business; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $804.32M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $9.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEN worth $40.22 million less.

Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 75 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 58 sold and reduced their equity positions in Marten Transport LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 37.52 million shares, up from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Marten Transport LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 50 New Position: 25.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TEN in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $804.32 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 42.71% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.92 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.01 million for 2.26 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has 67,479 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 165,692 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance Corporation holds 10 shares. Icahn Carl C has 0.52% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Prudential Financial Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 473,468 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 27,141 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York stated it has 46,549 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard accumulated 5.07 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 18,558 shares. Amer Intll Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Van Eck owns 45,044 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 28,323 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $14.66M for 16.83 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $986.77 million. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. for 460,381 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 1.10 million shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Msd Partners L.P. has 1.1% invested in the company for 500,000 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,376 shares.

