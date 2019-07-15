Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Reaches $9.84 After 7.00% Up Move; FBEC WORLDWIDE (FBEC) Shorts Decreased By 0.04%

The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 907,713 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Tenneco Review Follows Announcement Tenneco Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal-Mogul LLC; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCESThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $796.23 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $10.53 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEN worth $55.74 million more.

FBEC WORLDWIDE INC (OTCMKTS:FBEC) had a decrease of 0.04% in short interest. FBEC’s SI was 1.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.04% from 1.38M shares previously. With 2.83M avg volume, 1 days are for FBEC WORLDWIDE INC (OTCMKTS:FBEC)’s short sellers to cover FBEC’s short positions. The stock increased 9900.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0001. About 1.91 million shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. FBEC Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBEC) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $17 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Friday, March 15 report.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenneco Inc (TEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tenneco Stock Has Plummeted 60% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 872 shares. Farmers & Merchants invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 26,443 shares. Victory Capital Inc has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Horrell Cap owns 31,167 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 165,692 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 19,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 80,280 shares. Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 47,908 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 42.71% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.92 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.01M for 2.24 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.54% EPS growth.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $796.23 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.