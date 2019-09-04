Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Reaches $8.68 After 5.00% Up Move; Ark Restaurants (ARKR)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 809,375 shares, up from 794,959 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ark Restaurants Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 546,259 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects Constant Currency Rev Growth of 8% in 2Q; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML TransactionThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $656.48 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $9.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEN worth $32.82M more.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $83.95 million for 1.95 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $900 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 115.09% above currents $8.68 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $17 target. UBS maintained the shares of TEN in report on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). The New York-based Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 160 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,393 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com reported 11,612 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 126,035 shares. Whittier Commerce invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 229,893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has 24,651 shares. Delphi Ma owns 0.25% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 12,359 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 29,419 shares. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Moreover, D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $656.48 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenneco up 11.5% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tenneco’s Shares Popped 32.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tenneco Inc (TEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Walker® Expands Coverage to Nearly 100 Million Additional Emissions Control Service Opportunities – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by LETHAM DENNIS J. $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares were bought by Hollar Jason M.. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares were bought by Smith Brandon B..

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ark Restaurants Corp. for 289,592 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 39,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,350 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 120 shares.

More notable recent Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Publicly traded company says it’s in talks to bring more than 20 new restaurants to Easton – Columbus Business First” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR) CEO Michael Weinstein on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

It closed at $20.1 lastly. It is down 26.42% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARKR News: 14/05/2018 – ARK Restaurants 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ark Restaurants Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARKR); 06/03/2018 Ark Restaurants Announces Declaration of Dividend; 14/05/2018 – ARK Restaurants 2Q Rev $35.3M; 14/05/2018 – Ark Restaurants Announces Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ark Restaurants Revenue May Benefit, Industry Sales Up