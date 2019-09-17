Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Reaches $13.77 After 7.00% Down Move; Tyson Foods Has 0.98 Sentiment

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 258 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 262 decreased and sold their stakes in Tyson Foods Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 245.05 million shares, down from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tyson Foods Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 12 to 16 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 219 Increased: 166 New Position: 92.

The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 269,045 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER CONSISTS OF $1.0 BLN TERM LOAN A, $2.4 BLN TERM LOAN B & $1.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.11 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $12.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEN worth $77.98 million less.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $848,480 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $189,600 was bought by Smith Brandon B.. Hollar Jason M. had bought 60,000 shares worth $566,280. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $28 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -12.85% below currents $13.77 stock price. Tenneco had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Monday, April 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 124 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ubs Asset Americas owns 77,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Llc owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 674,990 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 14,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,900 are owned by Yorktown Management &. Qs Invsts Lc reported 85,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 118,697 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 208,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). 15,877 are owned by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp. Lsv Asset Management holds 1.02M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0% or 95,600 shares.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.80 million for 3.10 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.40 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 13.38 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.73% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. for 60,000 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owns 863,623 shares or 6.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilsey Asset Management Inc has 6.2% invested in the company for 189,679 shares. The Texas-based Goodman Financial Corp has invested 4.09% in the stock. Highline Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 646,100 shares.

The stock increased 2.88% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 951,987 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable

